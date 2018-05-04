Report Claims Jurgen Klopp Issues 'Ultimatum' to Liverpool Over Goalkeeper Situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly demanded that the Reds sign goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona to address their current goalkeeper situation.

According to Spanish website and notorious rumourmongers Don Balon, Klopp is 'fed up' and has issued senior club officials at Anfield a 'full-blown ultimatum' about his goalkeeping situation as he wants it to be sorted as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Despite Loris Karius' improved form of late, the Liverpool boss is still unhappy and has demanded the club sign 29-year-old Cillessen from Catalan giants Barcelona.

With Simon Mignolet expected to leave the club this summer due to a lack of playing time, Klopp wants a top class goalkeeper to take the number one shirt from Karius. Cillessen joined Barcelona from Ajax back in 2016, having rejected a move to the Premier League with Manchester United just a year earlier.

He is so highly rated at Barcelona that, according to Don Balon, Lionel Messi thinks he is 'essential' to the club.

However, the Dutchman could now be open to a move to England as he finds himself stuck behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the pecking order at Barcelona.

Speaking recently, Cillessen said: "I love this club, but I am a professional and want to play more than ten games in a season, it's that simple. The management already knows that, but I also read that they do not want me to leave, because they are happy with my work."

He added: "I'm not a type of player who goes to war with clubs. I've been here at Barcelona for five years, and for now, I'm going to continue."

