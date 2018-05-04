Riyad Mahrez Reveals He Has Withdrawn His Transfer Request But Refuses to Commit Future to Leicester

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has withdrawn the transfer request he handed in at the end of the January transfer window.

Despite this, though, the Algerian has told Sky Sports that he remains uncertain of his future beyond this summer as Manchester City have been linked with another move for the 27-year-old.

Mahrez was fined £200,000 after going AWOL from Leicester training when he was refused a move to Premier League champions Manchester City on deadline day at the end of the winter transfer window.

When asked whether the transfer request still stood, Mahrez said: "It has gone. It was in January, it's another transfer window. I am still here - I don't want to put a lot of things in my head."

He added: "I am still in contract with Leicester so at the moment I am here and we will see."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The former PFA Player of the Year refused to be drawn into speculation about his future beyond the summer, insisting that he wants to focus on the remaining three games of the Premier League season with Leicester.

"At that time I handed a transfer [request] because I had offers from Manchester City so obviously I wanted to go. But now I am still at Leicester," he said.

"With me, especially, you never know what is happening. Every time I have to go but I am still here.

"I don't really want to talk about [whether] I am going, or staying. I just want to finish the last three games. We will see what will happen for me."

