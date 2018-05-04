UEFA Ban Rules Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Out for Europa League Final

Simeone was handed a four-match ban by UEFA, the first of which was served in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals.

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Atletico have qualified for the Europa League final after emerging victorious over two legs with Arsenal, but Diego Simeone will be watching the match from the stands after being banned for four matches by UEFA.

The manager's suspension, though, includes one which has already been served, as he was in the stands for Atleti's 1-0 clincher at the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday night. He has also been fined €10,000.

Simeone was sent off just 12 minutes into the first leg of the semifinal tie last week after insulting a match official, as well as for improper conduct.

Atletico, meanwhile, have been fined €10,000 for their fans throwing objects at the Emirates. And they've also been hit with another charge due to some stairways being blocked at their home stadium on Thursday, according to Sky Sports.

Sky report that the charge will be looked at and dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

The Spanish side will play out the final against Marseille at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on May 16.

