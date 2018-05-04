West Ham Youngster Prepared to Snub Return to London in Favour of Borussia Monchengladbach Stay

West Ham starlet Reece Oxford does not want to return to his parent club at the end of his loan spell with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Oxford is set to return to East London in the summer but, according to the report, believes he has no future at the London Stadium and hopes he'll be allowed to stay in Germany.

The 19-year-old, who became the Hammers' youngest ever player when he made his debut aged just 16 in a Europa League tie back in 2015, was loaned out to Monchengladbach at the start of the season and made four appearances for the club before he was recalled by David Moyes in January.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

However, after making just three appearances for his parent club, he was then loaned back out to Die Fohlen on the final day of the January window and has made six appearances for the ninth-placed Bundesliga side during the second half of the season.





Monchengladbach's sporting director Max Eberl has made no secret of his desire to sign the youngster on a permanent.

"It was very important for us that Reece could come back to Monchengladbach," Eberl said back in January, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"We’re particularly pleased that a player who didn’t play every game – in fact, he only played four [for Monchengladbach] – was still really keen to return. He saw what we had promised him in the summer was beginning to happen."

Oxford is said to be impressed by the opportunities afforded to 19-year-old Declan Rice, who was recently voted as the Young Hammer of the Year for the second season in a row, but also believes that the Irishman's progress this year could further hinder his chances of playing.

The academy graduate is now hoping that the club will accept a fair offer from Germany in the summer transfer window rather than price him out of a move. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing the defender.

