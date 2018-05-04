'This Is Where it Ends': Mark Lawrenson Predicts Tottenham Will Relegate West Brom With Saturday Win

West Brom host Tottenham on Saturday in a Premier League clash which is of great importance to both sides.





For Spurs, it is a chance to further strengthen their grip of the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot in the table.

For West Brom, it is an opportunity to stage a last-ditch attempt at rescuing their virtually faded hopes of Premier League survival.

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has had his say on the clash and, according to BBC Sport online, the former Liverpool defender has predicted eventually bleak fortunes for the Baggies.

Darren Moore on Saturday's @premierleague clash with @SpursOfficial, his Manager of the Month nomination, @29_JL's Player of the Month nomination and this weekend's team news...#WBAhttps://t.co/bl0QUNbv9o — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 4, 2018

“I have not called West Brom ‘in-form’ for a while but the results just keep coming for the Baggies under caretaker boss Darren Moore,” Lawrenson said.

The Anfield legend suggested a possible reason for the upturn in West Brom’s form since Darren Moore took charge of the side, comparing the worrying factor to a similar case at another Premier League club.

🗣️ "I made my first team debut next to him!" @trippier2 recalls the time he spent with West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore ahead of our trip to The Hawthorns ▶️ https://t.co/mlXzrquPMi#COYS pic.twitter.com/JoCQCGyJhx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 3, 2018

“There is speculation that player power is the reason Puel’s job is under threat at Leicester but it appears that it played its part in Alan Pardew’s struggles as Baggies boss too.

“What other conclusion could you possibly draw from their upturn in form since Pardew left?”

Lawrenson was keen to praise the job that the caretaker boss has done so far at the Hawthorns, but also stressed caution over any long-term managerial appointments based on short-term success.

Darren Moore, a good football manager, earlier in the season looking at Alan Pardew, a fraud. A dancing fraud. pic.twitter.com/GwqcCbrwZI — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 28, 2018

“Moore has done brilliantly but you have to be very careful before you give him the job permanently.

“His situation now is very different to how it would be in the summer, because at the moment there is absolutely no pressure on him or his team.”

Though West Brom are not yet mathematically relegated from the Premier League and could still catch Swansea in 17th if results were to go their way between now and the end of the season, Lawrenson has been quick to dismiss the notion of a last-gasp miracle.





“This is where the Baggies revival ends”, Lawrenson added. “They need to win to have any chance of staying up, but I see them being beaten by Tottenham.

“Spurs are almost certain of a top-four place after their win against Watford on Monday and they will be home and hosed if they win this game too.

“Lawro’s prediction: 0-2”.