Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter to Give Frank Assessment of Jack Wilshere's Future at the Club

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Following the recent news that Arsenal have reportedly drawn up a new deal to keep Jack Wilshere at the Emirates Stadium, fans have taken to Twitter to give their opinion regarding the prospect of 26-year-old remaining at the club. 

Wilshere's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, as despite the natural talent the midfielder possesses, persistent injury problems have plagued his career which is arguably the main reason as to why his current situation is yet to be resolved. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Although his injury troubles have been well documented, Wilshere has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, with the latest coming in Arsenal's Europa League second leg defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday, a result that saw them exit the competition, as fans of the Gunners voiced their opinion as to whether the academy graduate is deserving of a new deal. 

Here is what they had to say on Twitter: 




The reaction comes off the back of what has been a disappointing season for the North London club, which will see Arsene Wenger leave the club, ending his 22-year connection with Arsenal.

Wilshere meanwhile will still harbour aspirations of making Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer, hoping to add to his 34 caps for the Three Lions, having made his debut in 2010 in a friendly against Hungary. 

