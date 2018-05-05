Arsenal Ready to Hand Massive £200m Summer Transfer Budget to Arsene Wenger's Success

Arsenal are reportedly set to hand the man appointed as Arsene Wenger's successor a £200m war chest in the summer as the Gunners attempt to re-establish themselves a top of the Premier League table and make a swift return to the Champions League.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal have revealed to each potential replacement that £200m has been made available to purchase new players and overhaul the squad, with the report claiming Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri remains the club hierarchy's top choice to fill the position.

According to David Woods Arsenal have briefed to managerial candidates quietly that €200m will be made the bolster the squad if needed. Allegri is the favoured candidate. #afc pic.twitter.com/ChaseJNBD4 — Aido (@HandofHenry) May 4, 2018

The Gunners have struggled to find any level of consistency this season and require a rebuilding phase following Wenger's departure, which could be overseen by the likes of former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, ex-Arsenal star Mikel Arteta and even Liverpool's assistant manager Zeljko Buvac - all of whom have been mooted as potential successors.

The news will have been music to the ears of Enrique after reports earlier this week claimed the Spaniard required £200m to revamp the squad, should he choose to take the helm.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Wenger's dream of ending his 22-year association with the north London club with a return to the Champions League at the first time of asking was crushed on Thursday after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid resulted in being knocked out of the Europa League in the semi-final stage.





Thus, after finding themselves 14 points adrift of the top four with three games remaining, all Arsenal have left to play for is sixth place ahead of the visit of seventh placed Burnley on Sunday - with a host of players also likely to be playing for their future at the club.

The occasion will also mark the Frenchman's last game at the Emirates, with a pre match guard of honour and post match presentation scheduled to celebrate his achievements at the club.

On what will be an emotionally-charged day, Wenger said: “I’m very, very sad to leave the club with that Europa League exit. All the love stories come to an end and they do not always finish well. Most of the time they do not finish well.

“I feel sad because I love this club and what it represents and you don’t leave 22 years of your life and walk away easy."