Barcelona Star Had Huge Concern Ahead of Move From Liverpool During the January Transfer Window

Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho finally got his dream move over the line when the Catalan giants paid Liverpool £142m to bring him to the Camp Nou back in January.

The midfielder had previously tried forcing the switch at the beginning of the season, but to no avail, and feared that he would have to spend the entire term playing for the Anfield side.

There may be a bit of regret on his part though, despite clinching the Primera division's top spot with La Blaugrana recently, with Liverpool having secured progression to the Champions League final while Barca were knocked out by AS Roma in the quarters.

But according to Diario Gol, the player was afraid of Liverpool putting a huge price tag on him if he performed well for Brazil at this year's World Cup in Russia.

Players who impress at the prestigious tournament often see the valuations skyrocket, a fact that reportedly left the player worried about the Reds pricing out of his dream move.

It all worked out, though, with the player securing his transfer during the January transfer window. But given Diario's reputation, it may not have been a concern at all, although it's a pretty reasonable claim.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has said that he hopes the Brazilian does not regret leaving Liverpool.

“Hopefully Phil does not have regrets because we wish him all the best," the German tactician declared. "I never said that we would be stronger without him because he is a world-class player with a world-class future.

“I would love to have him around at this moment, but we had to decide. When it became clear that we could sell him in the window then we had to do the deal and find other solutions.

“I just thank God that the rest of the boys have worked really well together."

