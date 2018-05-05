Dwight Gayle Jokes With Journalist That He 'Didn't Steal' Suitcase From Former Club Crystal Palace

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Dwight Gayle has joked that he "didn't steal" a Crystal Palace suitcase that he was photographed holding last week, but instead "just didn't give it back".

Gayle was photographed, ahead of Newcastle's game against West Brom last weekend, pulling a suitcase that had the Crystal Palace club crest visible on the front.

In a crafty attempt to hide the alleged theft, Gayle pulled the Palace badge off the suitcase, but there is still a visible mark where the crest once was.


“I didn’t steal it (the Crystal Palace suitcase), I just didn’t give it back," Gayle joked. "I’ve been caught out, my Twitter has gone crazy. I admit I peeled off the Palace badge to try and hide it. I think I’ll get a Newcastle badge and stick it on the top!”


When the photo emerged, Palace's Twitter account cheekily asked the former Palace striker when they would be getting the suitcase back.

Despite his latest confession to Sky Sports, Palace's Twitter admin still doesn't seem convinced by the excuse that Gayle is using.

After Keith Downie posted his tweet, Palace quoted it and simply posted a thinking face emoji - suggesting that they don't believe Gayle's excuse.

Maybe there is a deeper conspiracy theory to be discovered about the mystery suitcase theft...

