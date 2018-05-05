FC Köln 1-3 Bayern Munich: Second Half Comeback Ensures Visitors Take Maximum Points

Bayern Munich needed a second half comeback to beat already relegated Köln on Saturday afternoon, with goals coming from James Rodriguez, Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso in an entertaining affair.

The first chance would fall to Köln after just two minutes, Simon Terodde was played through and found himself in a one on one situation, but he could only poke the ball straight at Sven Ulreich. Terodde would also miss a glaring chance soon after, nodding over after a cross found him in acres of space.

Köln weren't playing like an already relegated team, and they broke Bayern's high line once again as Simon Zoller streaked away after being released. His side footed effort didn't find the target though, when perhaps squaring to his teammate was the better option.

The home side squandered yet another chance just after the 20 minute mark, counter attacking from a Bayern corner, Zoller found teammate Marcel Risse who cut inside but could only fire over the bar.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Köln would finally get the goal they thoroughly deserved after half an hour. Christian Clemens won the ball back high up the pitch, crossed the ball in and Bayern centre back Nikolas Sule could only divert the cross into his own goal via the post.

Bayern's best chance of the half came from a Robert Lewandowski header which Tim Horn saved fantastically from point blank range. Köln went into the break very good value for their one goal lead.

HALF TIME. Not the opening 45 minutes we planned, but there's still time to turn this around 💪 #KOEFCB pic.twitter.com/SDqqBlUkwD — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 5, 2018

The second half got off to a slow start, but Bayern steadily began to dominate after the introduction of Thiago at half time. Thomas Muller had a shot parried away after the ball had broken to him in the box, but Bayern still weren't creating many clear cut chances despite seeing a lot more of the ball.

Bayern would get the equaliser they deserved around the hour mark after a Rafinha cross towards the back post was headed back across by Muller, and James Rodriguez was on hand to turn the ball home.

Bayern weren't finished there, and two minutes later would take the lead with a smartly worked move down the left hand side. Rafinha worked his way into the box, played the ball across the box to Muller, and with his back to goal he laid the ball off to Lewandowski - who made no mistake from close range. Bayern had turned the game around in just two minutes.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The two quick goals seemed to knock the stuffing out of Köln, and the game was becoming one way traffic with Bayern smelling blood. In the 78th minute Bayern's pressure would be too much for Köln once again, with a James cross being converted by a totally unmarked Tolisso. 1-3 flattered the champions given Köln's first half chances, but they were clinical in front of goal.

VAR related controversy struck in the 88th minute, with James Rodriguez appearing to bring down Claudio Pizarro in the penalty area, the video replays seemed to show this too, but referee Bibiana Steinhaus stuck by her initial decision of a corner to the dismay of the home fans.





Köln can be proud of their first half performance where they could've been more than one goal ahead, but ultimately Bayern's quality was telling and a season in the second tier beckons.