Former Man Utd Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Admitted to Hospital Following Serious Health Scare

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been admitted to hospital following a reportedly seriously health scare. 

The 13 time Premier League and two time UEFA Champions League winning coach was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital early on Saturday morning, after falling ill late on Friday night. 

Ferguson was reportedly taken from his Cheshire home at 9am on Saturday, and escorted to hospital by the police.

Manchester United have released the following statement regarding Sir Alex Ferguson's ill health: 

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

The former Man Utd manager's son and current Doncaster Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson did not attend his side's League One game on Saturday. A club statement from Doncaster stated that he had been granted leave due to 'family reasons': 

“Darren Ferguson will not be at Saturday’s game due to family reasons. Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.”

