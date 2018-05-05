'He Is Still Not Good Enough': Liverpool Fans Hit Back at Jurgen Klopp's Comments About Key Player

Liverpool fans have hit back at Jurgen Klopp's recent comments on starting goalkeeper Loris Karius, with Reds fans insistent that the German is not good enough to be the club's number one.

Karius has been in the best form of his Liverpool career in recent weeks and his manager has noticed this, stating that 'he's progressed a lot' and that there is more to come from the former Mainz man.

The Reds reputation for a leaky defence has dwindled of late with the introduction of Virgil van Dijk and the new found form of Karius providing some much needed stability at the back for the Reds.

However, some fans are still not happy and despite Karius' good form, insist that he is not good enough to be worthy of the number one spot at Anfield.

He is still not good enough. Mignolet is still better than him. He looks like a deer in headlights when he has to make a save. Must buy new goalkeeper in the summer — Peter (@simonpeterb) May 4, 2018









Karious should pay more attention than what he is doing! He got too many goals this season and without the help of Liverpool strikers, it would be a disaster for them! ... Karious and the defense are the weak points in Liverpool team .. they should be more compact and tough — Esraa Gabal (@GabalEsraa) May 4, 2018

yes, we need another keeper. Karius has the tendency to be a bit lazy (complacent) when diving for a shot. Mignolet is still our best shot-stopper. Karius is better in the air though. — LFC FAN (@Remyz19) May 4, 2018

The criticism of Karius will be seen by some as unjust because there is no doubt that the 24 year old has come on leaps and bounds in the final few months of the season.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool are in the market for a top keeper to strengthen their squad but Karius could still make a claim for the number one spot if his performances continue to improve towards the end of the season.

The German shot stopper has pulled off some important saves for the Reds on their way to setting up a Champions League final with Real Madrid on the 26th of May. If he is instrumental in winning Liverpool the competition, some of these fans might just change their minds.