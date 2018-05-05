'I Want to Play': Out of Favour Liverpool Star Set to Assess His Future After the FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted his future at the club is in doubt and will make a decision on where he'll play next season once the World Cup is over.

Speaking to Belgian Media outlet DH, as quoted by TheSportReview, Mignolet said: “I don’t know what the future holds for me. I have three years left on my contract at Liverpool. Of course I want to play. The coach knows that, and I have talked about it with him. I will think about my future after the World Cup"

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mignolet has endured a rocky Liverpool career, with numerous errors costing his side and turning him into something of a laughing stock amongst the Anfield faithful. Whilst he wasn't ousted from the team immediately upon Loris Karius' arrival on Merseyside, Mignolet didn't do enough to convince manager Jurgen Klopp he should be number one.

But the Belgian is remaining professional despite losing his spot in the team to Karius, insisting: “I keep focused, just in case. An injury, a suspension, anything can happen and change the course of a season. I stay professional in order to be ready.”


Mignolet's contract doesn't run out at Liverpool until 2021, so the Reds will be looking to make back some of the fee they paid Sunderland for the Belgian's services back in 2013.

Soccer

