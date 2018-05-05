'It Annoys Me': Gary Cahill Hits Back at Critics & Insists He Has Been a Big Success at Chelsea

Gary Cahill has insisted his achievements at Chelsea over a six-year spell make him anything but a flop, as he hit back at his critics.

The 32-year-old defender has helped the Blues lift the Champions League trophy, two Premier League titles, a League Cup, a Europa League and an FA Cup since he joined the club from Bolton in January 2012.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Yet, Cahill's spell at Stamford Bridge has seen him in and out of the team under a number of managers, and despite Antonio Conte dropping the England international earlier this year the defender is of the belief that people have been too quick to jump to conclusions over his ability.

"Last year, John [Terry] was captain off the pitch but I was captain the majority of the time on it. I'm hearing 'Cahill might be fighting for his place', yet we smashed records last year. It annoys me," Cahill told The Express.

"Maybe it's the way my career has gone. You always try to prove yourself. The majority of Chelsea fans have been unbelievable, but there is maybe five per cent always thinking, 'Get the next best thing in'. I feel that.

There are people in this world who rate Gary Cahill in 2018 they deserve the plague. — . (@AdvPIaymaker) May 5, 2018

"But then I think, 'I came to the club for £7m.' I can remember how determined I was. I'm sure the club bought me to be a squad player then. But if I retire tomorrow I would be proud of what I have done here.

"Players go for £30m and don't make the level. Whether you like me or not as a player, you can't say that's not success."

The 32-year-old was elevated as Chelsea's permanent captain last summer following the departure of John Terry, however he was still dropped by Conte for the club's all important Champions League tie against Barcelona.

Cahill revealed his frustrations at missing out, he added: "It's tough to be left out. It's not something I handle very well. I am a strong character, but of course you get annoyed. I don't take it very well. My team-mates don't see it, but deep down I find it tough to sit there and not influence big games."

Cahill's next opportunity to make a mark for Chelsea comes against Liverpool on Sunday, where the Blues' top four hopes come to a head, before an FA Cup final awaits on May 19.





“It is another trophy. I’m in the winning trophies camp. I know it is vitally important for the club to be in the Champions League, but a trophy is a trophy,” he added.