Jose Mourinho Delivers Injury Update on Romelu Lukaku & Reveals Why Alexis Missed Brighton Defeat

Jose Mourinho remains hopeful that injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will both be fit for Manchester United's FA Cup final against Chelsea, having missed the defeat to Brighton.

The Red Devils boss had revealed Lukaku was set to miss the trip to the Amex Stadium in his pre match press conference after explaining the striker had returned to Belgium to recover from an injury picked up in the victory over Arsenal.

However, Sanchez's omission was a surprise revelation when Mourinho told reporters prior to the game that the 29-year-old had failed to travel with the squad to the south coast after picking up an unknown injury.

Speaking before the 1-0 defeat to Brighton, Mourinho said, via Manchester Evening News: "Of course, Alexis and Lukaku have injuries, so they weren't an option, but we believe in these players.





"We believe they deserve a chance to play - they are fresher than others that played so many matches in the season, to play against a team that is strong at home and intense."





Mourinho remained optimistic that the pair would recover in time to start the cup final at Wembley on May 19, before later blasting his players following their defeat on Friday night, as he added pre game: "I hope they can play in the final. We have two matches and need four points.

"I don't know, I just know that of course not tomorrow, [against Brighton] apart from that we need to wait for more scans, more time. Hope so [that he will be fit for the final]. It looks positive."

Lukaku's reccurring ankle injury has seen him travel to Move to Cure clinic in Antwerp as he faces a battle against time to prove his fitness for the FA Cup clash against his former club, Chelsea.