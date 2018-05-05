How to Watch Juventus vs. Bologna: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Juventus vs. Bologna in Serie A on Saturday, May 5.

By Nihal Kolur
May 05, 2018

Juventus hosts Bologna in a Serie A match on Saturday.

Juventus enters Saturday after a 3-2 victory over Inter Milan last week. Massimiliano Allegri's side has won three out of its last five matches and currently sits four points ahead of second-place Napoli in the Serie A table. With just three matches remaining, Juventus can come closer to clinching a seventh straight title with another victory. 

Bologna, meanwhile, sits in 12th place in the table with 39 points from 35 games. In its last match, Bologna was defeated by AC Milan 2-1.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

