Match of the Day Pundit Claims West Ham Should Only Look to Keep Hold of 5 First Team Players

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

West Ham's disappointing season means that they should seek to hold on to just five of their current first team players, according to Danny Murphy.

The ex-England international claims that The Hammers recent chaotic transfer dealings need to be rectified this summer and that can only start with a clear out of the current squad.

Murphy names first team regulars Marko Arnautovic, Mark Noble, Manuel Lanzini and youth team prospects Declan Rice and Josh Cullen as the players that West Ham must fight to keep at the London Stadium next season.

West Ham are still in amongst the battle for survival this season and Murphy claims that he would struggle to make any sort of case for the rest of the squad to remain in East London. 

Despite this, the ex-Liverpool midfielder still thinks that West Ham have just about enough quality to ensure they are playing Premier League Football in the 2018/19 season. 

"I do think they have enough to stay up... I think the Premier League would be a poorer place without West Ham'"

Michael Regan/GettyImages

West Ham beat Leicester City on Saturday to secure their Premier League status for another season. 

After a rocky week which has featured a training ground bust up between manager David Moyes and Andy Carroll, the Hammers were able to come together to beat struggling Leicester City 2-0.


