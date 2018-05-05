Mauricio Pochettino Hails 'Fantastic' Ben Davies & Danny Rose & Explains Moura's Lack of Game Time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for full backs Ben Davies and Danny Rose in the press conference before his side's match at the Hawthorns against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

According to football.london journalist Alasdair Gold, the Spurs manager said Davies had been fantastic not just this season, but for the last four.

Gold quoted a staggering statistic about Davies' performances this season - the Wales full back has reportedly created 46 chances for Spurs this season, which is ten more than any other defender in the Premier League.



More surprisingly, Pochettino also hailed the performances of Danny Rose, whom he reportedly described as a fantastic player, while acknowledging that Rose has been unfortunate with injuries this season.

Relations between Rose and Pochettino have reportedly been strained this season, and Rose is tipped by many to leave Tottenham this summer.

However, the manager's praise for Rose in the press conference could potentially be interpreted as an indication that Pochettino would like to keep the England left back.

Although Alasdair Gold described the press conference as 'quiet', Pochettino did reportedly cover a range of subjects - including why Brazil midfielder Lucas Moura has not featured more frequently for the Lilywhites this season.

According to Gold, Pochettino explained that Moura still needs to adapt to the way Spurs play, and that he wants Moura to contribute more to the team without the ball.



The Spurs manager also had words of advice for Steven Gerrard, who was recently confirmed as the new Rangers boss. In Gold's words, Pochettino explained that the biggest challenge for a young manager was "translating what you want your players to do and getting that across to them, and just getting everyone on board."