Newcastle Boss Casts Doubt Over Future at St. James' Park Amid Links With Leicester & Napoli

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has claimed that committing his future to St James' Park has become increasingly "tricky" in recent months due to the uncertainty over the club's ambition.

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss is loved by fans in the north-west - something which is reciprocated by the 58-year-old head coach.

But Benitez, who has a £6m release clause in his current contract, has claimed that he is still in the dark over what Newcastle's transfer budget will be this summer. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Champions League winning manager is also demanding that the club's hierarchy prove their ambition to him before he considers putting pen to paper on a new deal at St James' Park.

"That is a tricky question," Benitez said when quizzed over if he wants to stay at the club next season, quoted by the Times. "When I say I have ambition and I want to win something, it is because the fans also have that ambition.

"I did not come here after so many games and so many titles just to say, ‘OK, we will see what happens’. I want to compete, try to win and everyone has the same feeling. We have the potential. So I fight to do the right things."

(You may also like Bundesliga Striker Reveals Premier League Ambition Amid Links With Summer Move to Newcastle)


The Newcastle manager is said to be attracting serious interest from Italian title challengers Napoli - with uncertainty over the future of Maurizio Sarri at a record high. 

Leicester City and Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on Benitez in case the 58-year-old opts to stay in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)