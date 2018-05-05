Real Madrid Refuses Guard of Honor for Barcelona Prior to El Clasico

Real Madrid players will not line the side of the pitch and welcome fierce rivals Barcelona with a guard on honor on Sunday, as Zidane calls it meaningless. 

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Real Madrid players will not line the side of the pitch and welcome fierce rivals Barcelona with a guard on honour to commemorate their La Liga title when they come to blows on Sunday.

The guard of honor, or pasillo in Spanish, is seen as a show of respect to their opponents but Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos previously voiced his discontent with the practice, ensuring the Blaugrana will enter the Camp Nou without being welcomed by the age-old tradition.

With Barcelona clinching the league title last week, the final Clasico of the season has very little bearing on league standings, ensuring the rivalry takes center stage for bragging rights. 

While Barcelona may feel aggrieved by the lack of respect, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was quick to downplay the tradition, making note that the La Liga champions failed to do it for Madrid after the club won the Club World Cup in December. 

Zidane said, via The Globe and Mail: “We are not going to give them a pasillo. It’s my decision and that’s it. I don’t really understand this thing about the pasillo, so in the end it’s not going to happen.”

Real have the opportunity to ensure Barcelona do not finish the season unbeaten but are awaiting news on whether Raphaël Varane and Isco will pass a late fitness test to take part in the clash - as per Marca

Barcelona meanwhile are hopeful of including Andrés Iniesta, who has confirmed his departure from the club at seasons end, for the match after the Spaniard took to the main training field on Friday after completing exercises in isolation on Thursday. 

