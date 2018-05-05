Real Madrid Handed Massive Injury Boost Ahead of El Clasico With Unexpected Return of Key Duo

Real Madrid have been handed a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's El Clasico clash against Barcelona, with the unexpected return of Raphael Varane and Isco - as reported by Marca.

Varane was thought to be a major doubt ahead of the clash after struggling through Los Blancos' midweek Champions League semi final. The French international did not train on Thursday but did so on Saturday and could now be in contention for a starting spot.

Likewise, Isco, who has six goals and six assists in 28 league appearances, missed the second leg of the semi final due to a sprained shoulder he suffered in the opening game in Munich.

The Spaniard took part in training on Thursday and Saturday, however, and Zidane could be tempted into starting the youngster, who has been a catalyst to Real's rejuvenation in the second half of the season.

Dani Carvajal is set to miss out after he picked up a hamstring injury in the first leg against Bayern. Lucas Vasquez, who predominantly plays on the wing, filled in against the Bundesliga giants for the second leg, but youngster Nacho could come in for only his seventh La Liga start of the season on Sunday.

El Clasico records (all comps):



Lionel Messi

Apps: 37

Goals: 25 - all-time top scorer

W17 D8 L12



Cristiano Ronaldo

Apps: 32

Goals: 17 – only Alfredo Di Stefano (18) has more for R. Madrid

W9 D8 L15



Barcelona v Real Madrid, live Sunday on Sky Sports Football at 7pm #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/k99MZeffCf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 4, 2018

Barcelona have already secured their 25th La Liga title: although, Real have confirmed that they will not acknowledge the league champions with a guard of honour before kickoff, as is usually the custom in La Liga.

Los Blancos are a massive 15 points behind the Blaugrana, but a victory for the away side on Sunday would offer Zidane some minor consolation in an otherwise disappointing domestic season for the club.