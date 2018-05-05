Real Madrid Handed Massive Injury Boost Ahead of El Clasico With Unexpected Return of Key Duo

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Real Madrid have been handed a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's El Clasico clash against Barcelona, with the unexpected return of Raphael Varane and Isco - as reported by Marca

Varane was thought to be a major doubt ahead of the clash after struggling through Los Blancos' midweek Champions League semi final. The French international did not train on Thursday but did so on Saturday and could now be in contention for a starting spot. 

Likewise, Isco, who has six goals and six assists in 28 league appearances, missed the second leg of the semi final due to a sprained shoulder he suffered in the opening game in Munich. 

The Spaniard took part in training on Thursday and Saturday, however, and Zidane could be tempted into starting the youngster, who has been a catalyst to Real's rejuvenation in the second half of the season. 

Dani Carvajal is set to miss out after he picked up a hamstring injury in the first leg against Bayern. Lucas Vasquez, who predominantly plays on the wing, filled in against the Bundesliga giants for the second leg, but youngster Nacho could come in for only his seventh La Liga start of the season on Sunday. 

Barcelona have already secured their 25th La Liga title: although, Real have confirmed that they will not acknowledge the league champions with a guard of honour before kickoff, as is usually the custom in La Liga. 

Los Blancos are a massive 15 points behind the Blaugrana, but a victory for the away side on Sunday would offer Zidane some minor consolation in an otherwise disappointing domestic season for the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)