Roy Hodgson Eyes Eagles Future & Demands 'Better Recruitment' Ahead of Potential Mass Exodus

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is looking to buck the trend of recent managers at Selhurst Park by committing his immediate future to the club after steering them clear of relegation.

The Eagles have seen former managers Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce leave the club after avoiding the drop in recent years, but Hodgson is already talking about his side's transfer policy this summer.

The veteran manager is now faced with a number of first team players who are running their contracts down in south London, as well as two loanees who will also leave the club this summer.

Hodgson has demanded that Palace need to get their "preparation right" ahead of the new campaign in order to avoid a repeat of their time under Frank de Boer earlier this season.





"I don't have any plans in that respect," Hodgson responded when asked about the prospect of leaving Selhurst Park, quoted by Sky Sports. "I don't know why the previous two managers left.





"I'm hoping when I get to speak to Steve Parish and the other directors, we're going to put a plan in place to make certain we don't find ourselves once again fighting relegation. It's one hundred percent certain you can't do it year after year and continually survive.

"Next season's going to be a very important one. We need to get our preparation right - it obviously wasn't right this season, because of a change in manager so early in the season.

"And we need to get our recruitment right because we're going to be losing some very important players at the end of this year."





Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will return to Chelsea and Manchester United respectively this summer following their season-long loan spell at Selhurst Park.

As many as 11 other players could also leave the club in a few weeks time, the most high profile of which include Yohan Cabaye, James McArthur, Bakary Sako and Joel Ward.