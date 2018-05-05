Sevilla are targeting a move for England goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer transfer window, according to the Spanish newspaper, Estadio Deportivo. The Champions League quarter finalists are interested in signing Hart, with his West Ham future beyond the end of the season currently in doubt.

Hart is currently on a season long loan to West Ham United, but has struggled to assert himself under David Moyes. He spent a spell on the sidelines behind Adrian, that stretched to 14 Premier League games. Questions, therefore, have been raised over the England International's future in East London.

Hart has returned to the starting XI in recent weeks but has been inconsistent at best, making some critical errors, notably against Stoke in April, when his error gifted the opposition with the lead, in a crucial game in the Hammer's fight for survival in the Premier League.

Hart is contracted at Manchester City for another year, with his deal running out at the end of the 2018/19 season. And he will be certain to leave City again this summer, with the club and the player both hoping for a permanent move, as opposed to a third loan spell in as many years.

It has been a frustrating couple of years for Hart. He first lost his place in the City side back in 2016 after Pep Guardiola took over at the Etihad. And since then has also been replaced in the England set-up with Gareth Southgate preferring the talented youngster, Jordan Pickford.

West Ham will have the first option to buy Hart but looks unlikely after a stuttering season at the London Stadium. Now, though Sevilla are apparently monitoring the former England number one's situation, apparently preparing a £10.5m for the keeper's services.