Stoke Become the First Club Relegated Premier League This Season as Crystal Palace Secure Safety

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Stoke City became the first Premier League side to be relegated this season following their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. 

The Potters took the lead shortly before half-time through Xherdan Shaqiri; his eighth of this campaign, but not for the first time this term, Paul Lambert's men surrendered their advantage in hapless fashion - with James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt condemning the Staffordshire outfit to Championship football. 

The defeat brings an end to the Bet365 Stadium side's decade-long stay in the English top-flight, with three consecutive ninth-place finishes as well as hosting European football after finishing runners-up in the FA Cup in 2011 the pinnacle of that time. 

Although there are three points between Stoke and 17th Swansea City with a game to play, with the Swans still to face Southampton; who are two points above the Potters, it is mathematically impossible for them to escape.

On the flip side, however, Crystal Palace securing all three points guarantees them Premier League football next season; a miraculous recovery, given the start to their campaign.

After seven games without a win or even scoring a goal, Roy Hodgson was tasked to make the Eagles fly again, and his Manager of Year Award nomination is just reward of what he has achieved at Selhurst Park this term. 

