Stoke Become the First Club Relegated Premier League This Season as Crystal Palace Secure Safety

Stoke City became the first Premier League side to be relegated this season following their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Potters took the lead shortly before half-time through Xherdan Shaqiri; his eighth of this campaign, but not for the first time this term, Paul Lambert's men surrendered their advantage in hapless fashion - with James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt condemning the Staffordshire outfit to Championship football.

Normally I like to celebrate when I score but I’d like to apologise to Stoke City and their fans, I wish my goal didn’t relegate you, but you’ll be back soon! Great club with great fans 👊🏽 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 5, 2018

The defeat brings an end to the Bet365 Stadium side's decade-long stay in the English top-flight, with three consecutive ninth-place finishes as well as hosting European football after finishing runners-up in the FA Cup in 2011 the pinnacle of that time.

Although there are three points between Stoke and 17th Swansea City with a game to play, with the Swans still to face Southampton; who are two points above the Potters, it is mathematically impossible for them to escape.

FT: The Potters have lost. Defeat means we will be playing Championship football next season (1-2) #SCFC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 5, 2018

On the flip side, however, Crystal Palace securing all three points guarantees them Premier League football next season; a miraculous recovery, given the start to their campaign.

After seven games without a win or even scoring a goal, Roy Hodgson was tasked to make the Eagles fly again, and his Manager of Year Award nomination is just reward of what he has achieved at Selhurst Park this term.