Watford 2-1 Newcastle United: Hornets Hang On to Secure Premier League Status for Another Season

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

It was the final home game of the season for Watford, who needed a win to mathematically secure Premier League status for next season. Newcastle meanwhile were already safe and looking to finish in the top half of the top flight for the first time since 2014. 

That narrative played out it the opening half, as it was Watford who started the brighter and hungrier, looking like a side who's safety in the league wasn't guaranteed against a Newcastle team who were already on the beach. The Hornets overwhelmed the away side in a dominating first half display.

It took the home side just two minutes to take the lead. They capitalized after a poor clearance from Paul Dummett, which fell straight to Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Frenchman squared the ball to Roberto Pereyra, who made no mistake - slotting the ball past Martin Dubravka, scoring his fifth goal of the campaign.

Watford's second came just before the half hour mark. Pereyra this time turned the provider. The Argentinian was set free down the left from a wonderful give and go with Troy Deeney and after a clever bit of skill to work a yard of space, he lifted an inciting cross deep to the far post. Dubravka misjudged the flight of the ball, and left Gray with a free header into the empty net. 

The Hornets should have made it three on the 40th minute after referee, Roger East, awarded them a penalty. Gray was brought down on the byline by a clumsy challenge from Dummet, who was having a half to forget. Deeney stepped up but was denied brilliantly by Dubravka twice in quick succession. The keeper saved the spot kick low to his right, then reacted quickly to block the follow-up.  

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Watford could have had the game and all three points sewn up at half-time, but as often in football, were made to pay for their missed chances. And ten minutes into the second half it was Newcastle who struck next to reduce the deficit to one. 

Javier Manquillo found himself with acres of space on the right and delivered a cross straight into the path of a sliding Ayoze Perez, who somehow manged to control his half-volley at full stretch, guiding the ball past Orestis Karnezis into the back of the net.

Newcastle piled on the pressure for the remainder of the game, with Rafa Benitez's side showing the kind of resilience that has guided them to tenth in the league. Watford got deeper and deeper, which coincided with Jonjo Shelvey's ever growing influence on the game.

Chances fell to Dwight Gayle and Perez but the Toon Army were unable to exploit their control. The best opportunity fell to substitute Mikel Merino in the dying moments after the energetic DeAndre Yedlin, once again found space down the flank and cut the ball back for the Spanish midfielder. He was denied though from a terrific block from Adrian Mariappa, throwing himself at the ball to deflect it over the bar. 

Javi Garcia's men defended resolutely, hanging-on, to stagger over the finish line and confirm their place in the Premier League for another season. It should have been so much easier but nonetheless, the game finished 2-1 and Watford breathe a sigh of relief. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)