How to Watch West Brom vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch West Brom vs. Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, May 5.

By Jenna West
May 05, 2018

Tottenham is looking secure a top-four finish in the Premier League as it visits West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Spurs are coming off of a fantastic win on Monday against Watford, where Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored the goals to secure the victory that put Tottenham five points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

West Brom, meanwhile, is looking to stay alive in the Premier League, where it is only five points away from safety but only has two games remaining. The Baggies enter Saturday's match on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. EST

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

