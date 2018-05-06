Arsenal hosts Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 6, as the Premier League season winds down.

The match will be Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's final home game after he announced he's leaving the club at the end of the season. Tickets to the match are a hot item, with some seats reportedly going for up to £1,800.

Arsenal sits at sixth in the standings with 57 points. The club has won four of its last six contests in league play.

Burnley is coming off a 0–0 draw against Brighton. The squad sits right behind Arsenal in seventh in the Premier League table with 54 points. Arsenal beat Burnley when the two teams met in November.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

