Eddie Howe Hails 'Incredible Achievement' After Bournemouth Secure Premier League Safety

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe's praised his players' "incredible achievement" after their 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday assured their Premier League safety for another year.

Ryan Fraser scored the only goal of the match, with his deflected effort from the edge of the area beating Lukasz Fabianski.

So proud of everyone @afcbournemouth for another amazing achievement securing a fourth season in the @premierleague #TogetherAnythingisPossible Thank you to everyone involved in our magnificent club — Jeff Mostyn (@jeffmostyn) May 5, 2018

And post-match, while speaking to Sky Sports, the 40-year-old manager hailed his squad after securing their fourth consecutive season in the top flight.





"It's an incredible achievement," he said. "It can never be underestimated. This is such a difficult league and you see the size of the clubs that are still down there fighting relegation.

"That takes a huge effort from everybody, not just the players but the coaching staff and everybody connected with the club. And another year in the Premier League is a great achievement."





Bournemouth rose from the fourth tier of English football to the Premier League in five seasons, and despite still boasting some players who have been there since the early days, Howe believes there is more to come from his side.

What a great feeling to be back out there after a frustrating period. Thank you to the fans for an amazing reception ❤️ #afcb @afcbournemouth pic.twitter.com/fPyHTXO1bL — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) May 5, 2018

"You look at the starting 11 and there's a lot of players that have been in League One there," he stated. "Full credit to them, I love the story, I love what they've given me and everybody connected with the club over a long period of time.





"It's not just them, it's also the players that have joined along the way, and now everyone makes a new team. The supporters, the board of directors, the owner, everyone has played their part.

"This is a great story and the fact we are still in the Premier League and will be next year, the story keeps going."