Huddersfield Town Striker Targets Reunion With Former Boss, Opening the Door to Summer Exit

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Huddersfield Town striker Laurent Depoitre has talked up a return to Belgium, suggesting he is keen on a reunion with former Gent manager and current Anderlecht boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

The 29-year-old striker has spent the majority of his career in Belgium, but made the move to England last summer, signing a two-year deal with newly promoted Huddersfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Depoitre joined the Terriers following an unsuccessful spell at Porto, where he managed just 13 appearances and two goals. Although the forward has had more success this season, there are doubts over whether he will remain at the club beyond the summer.

The forward has turned out for the Yorkshire based side 32 times this season, but has had little impact in front of goal, scoring on just five occasions for the Premier League strugglers.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Should David Wagner's side be relegated this season, it's likely that Huddersfield will be forced to part company with a number of first team players and Depoitre has been tipped as one of those heading for the exit door.


The striker would favour a move back to his native Belgium and speaking to Anderlecht Online, Depoitre talked up a reunion with his former boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck: “I learned a lot from him, without Hein I would not be where I am today, I would like to work with him again.”


Depoitre played under Vanhaezebrouck during his days at Gent and should a reunion be on the cards, it would see the forward join his former boss at Anderlecht.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)