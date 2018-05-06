Huddersfield Town Striker Targets Reunion With Former Boss, Opening the Door to Summer Exit

Huddersfield Town striker Laurent Depoitre has talked up a return to Belgium, suggesting he is keen on a reunion with former Gent manager and current Anderlecht boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

The 29-year-old striker has spent the majority of his career in Belgium, but made the move to England last summer, signing a two-year deal with newly promoted Huddersfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Depoitre joined the Terriers following an unsuccessful spell at Porto, where he managed just 13 appearances and two goals. Although the forward has had more success this season, there are doubts over whether he will remain at the club beyond the summer.

The forward has turned out for the Yorkshire based side 32 times this season, but has had little impact in front of goal, scoring on just five occasions for the Premier League strugglers.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Should David Wagner's side be relegated this season, it's likely that Huddersfield will be forced to part company with a number of first team players and Depoitre has been tipped as one of those heading for the exit door.





The striker would favour a move back to his native Belgium and speaking to Anderlecht Online, Depoitre talked up a reunion with his former boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck: “I learned a lot from him, without Hein I would not be where I am today, I would like to work with him again.”





Depoitre played under Vanhaezebrouck during his days at Gent and should a reunion be on the cards, it would see the forward join his former boss at Anderlecht.