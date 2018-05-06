Liverpool Star's World Cup Hopes Hanging in the Balance as Ankle Injury Ends Breakthrough Season

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez may suffer World Cup heartbreak as an ankle injury cast fresh doubt on his hopes of being in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Gomez initially suffered the injury during England's win over the Netherlands during the last international break but has since returned to the Liverpool side, starting their last two Premier League matches against West Brom and Stoke.

After last Saturday's 0-0 draw against the Potters, Gomez complained of pain in his ankle and was immediately ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League second leg against Roma.

According to the Sun, scans have revealed that the 20-year-old may need surgery, which would rule him out until the end of the season and may bring a premature end to his World Cup hopes.

Gomez made his England debut last November in a friendly against Germany and also started against Brazil four days later, helping the Three Lions to clean sheets in both matches.

March's game in Amsterdam was Gomez's first away start for England, but within ten minutes he suffered the injury and had to be replaced by Harry Maguire.

Gomez had never played a Premier League game under Jurgen Klopp prior to this season but he has become a key squad player for Liverpool, appearing 23 times in the league and 31 in total.

He was Klopp's first choice right back for the first half of the season but has recently lost his place to Andy Robertson, who poses more of an attacking threat.

Nonetheless, the loss of Gomez is a blow to a side already ravaged with injuries, and Gomez will be devastated to miss the Champions League final and the World Cup finals if he cannot recover in time.