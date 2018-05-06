How to Watch Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday, May 6.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 06, 2018

Manchester City hosts Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on Sunday as it continues its assault on the Premier League's record books.

Already crowned Premier League champions, Man City, will be missing Argentine striker Sergio Aguero for the rest of the season after he underwent right knee surgery. The team is coming off a 4–1 win over West Ham and is looking to set the new standard for points, wins and goals scored in a single season.

Huddersfield Town is coming off a 2–0 loss to Everton. The club sits in 16th in Premier League standings with 35 points and is hoping to stave off relegation 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

