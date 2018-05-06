Mauricio Pochettino Hugely 'Disappointed' Following Late Defeat to Relegation Threatened West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur fell to a late defeat at the Hawthorns thanks to a late goal from their former player Jake Livermore.

Spurs' defeat prevented them from leapfrogging Liverpool in third, and now leaves Mauricio Pochettino's men five points ahead of Chelsea who are in fifth, with two games remaining.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

When speaking to BBC Sport after the game, the Spurs boss told of his disappointment in losing a game he believed they dominated: "Of course I am disappointed. We are in a race to be in the top four and play in the Champions League next season and that defeat disappoints us. It is certainly a bad feeling after the game.

"We dominated the game. We created enough chances but didn't score. In the end West Brom have quality and physical condition at set pieces and can create problems for any team. If you do not score you put at risk the game.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I am not upset or angry, only disappointed because we created chances and did not score. We need to be clinical."

The Argentine also took the time out to talk about Spurs' next two games, as they look to mathematically secure a top-four place. When speaking to Spurs official's Pochettino commented:

"I think it's a little cruel but in the end our performance wasn't enough. We lost and we cannot change the result now. We need to be sure to win our next two games."





Spurs host Newcastle and Leicester in their final two games of the Premier League season. A victory next week against Newcastle will guarantee a top-four finish.



