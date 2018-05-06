Newcastle Looking to Sell Divisive Forward This Summer With Promotion Chasers Fulham Interested

Aleksandar Mitrović, in many ways, is the human version of Marmite. Not only is there a clear separation between fans who either love or loathe the Serbian, but his playing style - tough, unpleasant to the eye but providing the pleasant aftertaste of a goal or two - is eerily reminiscent of the yeast spread.





Anyway, the point is you either love him or hate him, and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is certainly not going to be bringing the striker back into the Magpies' kitchen any time soon.





According to a report from the Daily Mail, Newcastle will look to offload Mitrović this summer - with Fulham an obvious contender for his signature.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mitrović was loaned out to the London club in January and proceeded to turn into an absolute monster - scoring 12 goals in 16 matches (after netting once in six matches for the Toon this season).

And the feeling seems to be mutual, as the Mail's report claims the 23-year-old would prefer to stay at Fulham.

However, if the Championship side want to sign him on a permanent deal, they're going to have to fork over some serious dough. The article claims that Newcastle are slapping a £20m price tag on the forward with the intention of making a handsome profit on the £13m they spent to get Mitrović from Anderlecht in 2015.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fulham's capability of paying the lofty sum may well reside on whether they can emerge victorious from the bloody battle that is the Championship play-offs - the Cottagers finished third in the table, missing out on automatic promotion by just three points.





IF Fulham do win promotion, and IF the club decides to match Newcastle's valuation for Mitrović, then he would become the club's record transfer signing - easily surpassing the £12.4m spent on Konstantinos Mitroglou in 2014. That's one expensive pot of Marmite.