Newcastle United Fans Vent Frustrations at Defender Following Club's Loss of Form

Newcastle have secured their Premier League status for another season, which is an almighty achievement given the comical lack of depth at the club. For that reason alone, Rafa Benitez should win Manager of the Season - but that's for another time.

Given the Magpies' safety, the club is sputtering to the end of the season like an old VW beetle - having lost their previous three games (conceding four goals and scoring only one in the process).

While Newcastle fans are grateful to simply know that they'll get to watch their club in the top flight next season, there's still a desire to watch entertaining football on the weekend for god's sake. So the Toon army have decided to direct their frustration-particularly after Saturday's loss against Watford- against one player: Javier Manquillo.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 24-year-old hadn't started a Premier League match since the defeat against Man City in January, and his performance against the Hornets revealed why the Spaniard had been riding the bench for so long.

Manquillo was at fault for Watford's first goal and was hauled off after 67 minutes, replaced by regular started DeAndre Yedlin. Judging by Magpies' fans reactions on social media, it may be the last time Manquillo sees the pitch for Newcastle.

So forget what I said about Manquillo I never want to see him again — Shay 🇪🇸 (@MagikelMikel) May 5, 2018

I'm glad we can now confirm that Javier Manquillo is bad. #WATNEW — Alex B (@Alex_Beilman) May 5, 2018

Manquillo's career at Newcastle was probably over as soon as it begun - given that he joined the Magpies from bitter rivals Sunderland (though he was on loan there from Atletico Madrid). Now, it seems that his fate has been sealed after only featuring in 21 matches for Newcastle this season, as Rafa will likely look to sell him to recoup some money for shopping purposes in the summer transfer window.