'No, Not At All': Zinedine Zidane Declares He Will Not Rest Players Ahead of UCL Final

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has rejected the notion of resting players ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Los Blancos have four games remaining of their La Liga campaign before meeting Jurgen Klopp's side in Kiev on May 26.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Real will return to league action today, heading to the Camp Nou to face off against arch rivals Barcelona in the latest edition of the El Classico.

The reigning European Champions will then be aiming to win an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles when they face the Reds later this month.

Liverpool on the other hand will be looking to secure their sixth European triumph and will head into the clash as underdogs to do so.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite having very little left to play for in the league, Zidane claimed he will not rest players for the sake of it.

“No, not at all,” said the Real Madrid boss on Saturday, speaking ahead of his team's trip to Camp Nou. “I'm not going to think about that.

“If that were the case, there'd be no point playing tomorrow or in the our four or five remaining games.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

“If a player isn't at 100 per cent, though, he won't play. But as for the rest, they'll play as always.”

On the possibility of his players looking to avoid injury ahead of the Liverpool clash, Zidane added: “We can't think about that.

“We have to focus on the game and on playing with intensity.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"It's true that this year, because the title is already decided, there is less expectation, but that's normal.

“Before the match it's like that, but when the game starts I don't think that'll be the case.”

Even so, Real Madrid are likely to be without Isco and Raphael Varane for the Barcelona game, with both players recovering from knocks.

