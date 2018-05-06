Report Claims Man Utd Have Agreed £80m Deal for Lazio Star as Mourinho Plots Title Challenge

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

A report has claimed that Manchester United have agreed a stunning £80m deal for Lazio midfield ace Sergej Milinković-Savić, as José Mourinho's side look to rebuild ahead of a Premier League title challenge next season.

As reported by the Sun, United made a key breakthrough in talks with the Serie A side this week, and have finally agreed to stump up the hefty price tag demanded by I Biancocelesti. With Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season, and Marouane Fellaini potentially moving on, the Serbian midfielder is seen as the ideal option to add some spark to the Red Devils midfield.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 23-year-old is a hard working, box-to-box style midfielder who is as comfortable going forward with the ball as he is breaking up play. The former Genk man is in his third season with Lazio, and has been one of the standout performers in the Italian top tier during the 2017/18 campaign - scoring 13 goals and producing six assists.


While United look set to finish comfortably in the Champions League qualification spots, the style of football played by Mourinho's side has often come under question from the club's fans, and the edition of Milinković-Savić could well see some more exiting football return to Old Trafford next season.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

In other news, United are also believed to be in the running to sign Napoli ace Dries Martins. The 31-year-old forward has scored an impressive 45 goals in his last two seasons with Partenopei Gli Azzurri, and is rumoured to have a release clause of just £25m. 


The tenacious Belgian could well leave the Stadio San Paolo this summer, as European sides scramble for a bargain.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)