Report Claims Man Utd Have Agreed £80m Deal for Lazio Star as Mourinho Plots Title Challenge

A report has claimed that Manchester United have agreed a stunning £80m deal for Lazio midfield ace Sergej Milinković-Savić, as José Mourinho's side look to rebuild ahead of a Premier League title challenge next season.

As reported by the Sun, United made a key breakthrough in talks with the Serie A side this week, and have finally agreed to stump up the hefty price tag demanded by I Biancocelesti. With Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season, and Marouane Fellaini potentially moving on, the Serbian midfielder is seen as the ideal option to add some spark to the Red Devils midfield.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 23-year-old is a hard working, box-to-box style midfielder who is as comfortable going forward with the ball as he is breaking up play. The former Genk man is in his third season with Lazio, and has been one of the standout performers in the Italian top tier during the 2017/18 campaign - scoring 13 goals and producing six assists.





While United look set to finish comfortably in the Champions League qualification spots, the style of football played by Mourinho's side has often come under question from the club's fans, and the edition of Milinković-Savić could well see some more exiting football return to Old Trafford next season.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

In other news, United are also believed to be in the running to sign Napoli ace Dries Martins. The 31-year-old forward has scored an impressive 45 goals in his last two seasons with Partenopei Gli Azzurri, and is rumoured to have a release clause of just £25m.





The tenacious Belgian could well leave the Stadio San Paolo this summer, as European sides scramble for a bargain.