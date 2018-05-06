Report Reveals the Key Reason Behind Zelkjo Buvac's Shock Departure From Liverpool

Zelkjo Buvac's surprising departure from his role as Liverpool's assistant manager has dominated the headlines over the last few days, with rumours also circulating that he may be set to become the new Arsenal boss when Arsene Wenger steps down at the Emirates.

A series of reports have claimed Buvac is the surprise candidate, and despite the fact Liverpool claimed that "personal reasons" were the sole reason for the apparent breakup between the Liverpool gaffer and his number two, it may be the Arsenal factor that has done the damage.

The Mirror report that Buvac is unlikely to return to Anfield after keeping an approach from Arsenal a secret, with Klopp failing to learn of the news until a contact of his at former club Borussia Dortmund let him know. Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who also used to work at Dortmund, was the one to contact Buvac regarding the soon to be vacant position.

The uncertainty surrounding Buvac's future come at an inopportune time in the season for Liverpool, as they look ahead to a first Champions League final since 2007 later this month.

The 52-year-old has been praised many times by Klopp for his tactical astuteness, but questions still remain regarding his lack of experience as a manager.

Whether or not Buvac does take up the role at Arsenal, it seems as though his long standing relationship with Jurgen Klopp has come to an end.