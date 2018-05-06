Southampton Reportedly Decline Opportunity to Sign Troubled Schalke 04 Starlet

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Schalke 04 star Max Meyer is looking for a new club this Summer, but will not be going to relegation candidates Southampton, who have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign the troubled attacker.

According to the German publication Bild, Meyer's agent Roger Wittmann offered the Saints the attacking midfielder's services, but were turned down by the Premier League club.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Since deciding on not signing a new deal in February, Meyer has seen little first team action. His last appearance for Schalke came on the 15th April in a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund. 

The 22-year-old is currently suspended for criticising Heidel, after Meyer accused Schalke of bullying him.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Meyer told Bild: “I was never concerned about the money, otherwise I would have accepted the second improved offer.

“That’s why I find it a mess for Clemens Tonnies to say it on TV as if it were all about money. I simply did not want to stay with Schalke and work under Heidel. It’s all about this. Lately, it just feels like bullying to me.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

“I did not want to come out and talk. I’ve just had enough of always reading something about myself, but neither Heidel nor Tonnies talked to me. Now they can read how the last two years have been for me at Schalke.”

There is little good to come from this story for both Southampton and Meyer. Southampton are not necessarily in need of such a player, while Meyer has no doubt tarnished his reputation through this bizarre story.

Bild have suggested that Southampton may have been put off by the player asking for a signing-on fee of around €10m. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)