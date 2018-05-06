Southampton Reportedly Decline Opportunity to Sign Troubled Schalke 04 Starlet

Schalke 04 star Max Meyer is looking for a new club this Summer, but will not be going to relegation candidates Southampton, who have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign the troubled attacker.

According to the German publication Bild, Meyer's agent Roger Wittmann offered the Saints the attacking midfielder's services, but were turned down by the Premier League club.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Since deciding on not signing a new deal in February, Meyer has seen little first team action. His last appearance for Schalke came on the 15th April in a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old is currently suspended for criticising Heidel, after Meyer accused Schalke of bullying him.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Meyer told Bild: “I was never concerned about the money, otherwise I would have accepted the second improved offer.

“That’s why I find it a mess for Clemens Tonnies to say it on TV as if it were all about money. I simply did not want to stay with Schalke and work under Heidel. It’s all about this. Lately, it just feels like bullying to me.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

“I did not want to come out and talk. I’ve just had enough of always reading something about myself, but neither Heidel nor Tonnies talked to me. Now they can read how the last two years have been for me at Schalke.”

There is little good to come from this story for both Southampton and Meyer. Southampton are not necessarily in need of such a player, while Meyer has no doubt tarnished his reputation through this bizarre story.

Bild have suggested that Southampton may have been put off by the player asking for a signing-on fee of around €10m.