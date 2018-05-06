Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Are Plotting Fresh Transfer Raid on Liverpool to Replace Luis Suarez

May 06, 2018

La Liga giants Barcelona have made an expensive habit of taking Liverpool's best players away from Anfield, picking up Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho for a combined price of £210m in recent seasons.

It seems that Jurgen Klopp looks set for another busy summer, as Europe's top club clubs look to poach his best players in the wake of their astonishing Champions League run.

Reports in Spain suggest the Spanish champions are looking for long-term replacements for Suarez, with concerns his best days are behind him. 

Despite claims suggesting the Barcelona star is past his best, Suarez still had 23 goals in 29 league appearances prior to Sunday's Clasico, as he helped Barcelona lift another La Liga title.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Barcelona's priority is bringing in Harry Kane, although the Catalan giants are considering a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino also.

Suarez is contracted to Barcelona until 2020, but reports claim that plans are in place to get the best possible long-term replacement for the Uruguayan.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp, but they face stiff competition from Manchester United in pursuit of the Frenchman's signature.

Firmino has been phenomenal for Liverpool this season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions, and playing a vital role in helping his side reach the Champions League final in Kiev, where Barcelona will surely be keeping a close eye on him, as he faces off against their domestic rivals Real Madrid.

If the Brazilian were to join Barcelona, he would become the fourth Liverpool player to leave Merseyside for Catalonia in the last eight years, just as Suarez, Coutinho and Javier Mascherano have all done since 2010.

