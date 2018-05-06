Spanish Report Claims Neymar 'Wants to Play Alongside Ronaldo' as Real Madrid Speculation Ramps Up

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

A report from Spain has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar is eager to join Real Madrid this summer, with the opportunity to play alongside club legend Cristiano Ronaldo thought to be paramount in his decision.

According to Marca, the tenacious 26-year-old has struggled to settle in France since his move to the Ligue 1 giants - despite scoring 28 goals in 30 matches before succumbing to a fractured foot in February. Neymar has been in his native Brazil since suffering the injury, and is believed to be wary of the prospect of returning to Les Parisiens next season.

The report claims that Real Madrid are as eager to sign the former Barcelona man as he is to join the club, and that Ronaldo would have no problem with another top quality footballer rivalling him in the side. The Portuguese icon is believed to still be locked in contract talks with the club, ahead of extending his contract beyond 2020 in a new deal this summer.


While they have impressed in the Champions League, Los Blancos have endured a poor season in La Liga, and are currently 15 points off Barcelona - who has wrapped up the league title with plenty of time to spare. Zinedine Zidane - should he remain at the club - is likely to overhaul his squad in the summer, and could well look to Neymar to rejuvenate his squad.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Meanwhile, a slightly more outlandish report from Spain has claimed that Los Blancos forward Gareth Bale is set to leave the Bernabéu this summer, and has already agreed a contract with his former club Spurs. 


It is unclear where the origin of the story comes from, but the chances of the Welsh wonder returning to his former stomping ground remain highly unlikely.

