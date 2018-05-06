Spurs Fans Call Out Star Striker on Social Media After Another Below Par Performance at West Brom

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Harry Kane's usual scintillating form has taken a noticeable dip in recent weeks, following his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in a 4-1 victory against Bournemouth in March.

Since the injury, Kane has bagged just three goals and the sharpness to his play seems to have diminished. Ironically, one of the goals that has been attributed to Kane, a glancing header against Stoke, seems to have had an adverse affect on his performances.

His recent form was epitomised by his poor performance against West Brom in a disappointing 1-0 defeat and Spurs fans seemed very unsympathetic towards the England striker. 

Some of the best reactions regarding Kane's recent performance can be found below.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)