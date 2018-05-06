Spurs Fans Call Out Star Striker on Social Media After Another Below Par Performance at West Brom

Harry Kane's usual scintillating form has taken a noticeable dip in recent weeks, following his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in a 4-1 victory against Bournemouth in March.

Since the injury, Kane has bagged just three goals and the sharpness to his play seems to have diminished. Ironically, one of the goals that has been attributed to Kane, a glancing header against Stoke, seems to have had an adverse affect on his performances.

His recent form was epitomised by his poor performance against West Brom in a disappointing 1-0 defeat and Spurs fans seemed very unsympathetic towards the England striker.

Some of the best reactions regarding Kane's recent performance can be found below.

Triple Captained - 190,567

Captained - 1,075,114

Transferred In - 171,907



Goals - 0

Assists - 0



Not a great start to #DGW37, Harry 😐#WBATOT pic.twitter.com/SpwcCVOBp9 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) May 5, 2018

That was largely a mess. Harry Kane shouldn’t be starting football matches in this state and definitely shouldn’t be playing 90 minutes. Too many touches, too many heavy touches and too slow on the move. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) May 5, 2018

@HKane you’re either not fully fit buddy or your confidence is not where it should be as you missed what you normally put away for fun yesterday! #COYS you’ve got 2 games l left and I think you’ve got it in you to finish x2 hatricks! COME IN HARRY ! — David Poulton (@dpoulton_CTO) May 6, 2018

I wish Kane wasn’t going to the World Cup. He needs to rest up until next season. Obviously something is not quite right. — Allspurs (@all_spurs) May 6, 2018

A cert to beat West Brom today. They are all but relegated, we are getting back to winning ways and Harry Kane should have an amazing afternoon.



West Brom 1-0 Tottenham — 🇮🇪 Séan (exams) 🇮🇪 (@EriksenStyle) May 5, 2018