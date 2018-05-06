Watford's Javi Gracia Insists He's 'Happy' At Vicarage Road After Securing Premier League Survival

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Watford manager, Javi Gracia, will be a relieved man this weekend, after his side ended a seven game winless run to secure Premier League status for a fourth successive season. He has been under pressure in recent weeks, but goals from Roberto Pereyra and Andre Grey handed his team a 2-1 victory at home to Newcastle United, which may go some way to relieving the strain and speculation over his future in Hertfordshire.

The Hornet were extremely impressive in the first half, taking a two goal advantage in with them at half time. The lead was halved by Ayoze Perez, ten minutes into the second-half and from then on Watford hung on. They managed to cling on to their lead and ensured Premier League football at Vicarage Road for another season. 

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Gracia said: "I think we played better in the first half, Newcastle played better in the second half. We suffered a lot in the last minutes, because in the last games we have lost many points in added time. Today we played better, but we were a little bit lucky to get three points.

"We could have killed the game in the first half if we scored the third goal, we didn't, and after that, Newcastle played better, and we had to make very good defensive work and effort. After that we were able to get the points."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

When discussing his future, he said: "I prepare the same way, in the best way I can, doing my best and trying to achieve the best position the club got in the Premier League. That's my objective at the moment, we'll see at the end of the season.

"I'm very proud to belong with this club, I am very happy here. In the end we are very happy because we achieved the objective, to stay in the Premier League again. We can say that now, not before."

