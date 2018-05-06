West Ham Strike Duo 'Looking to Leave' This Summer Following Disappointing Season

West Ham strikers Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez are looking for a way out of east London this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers are reportedly in the market for a new striker ahead of next season, after ensuring their Premier League status after an impressive 2-0 victory against Leicester City.

Both Carroll and Hernandez have cut frustrating figures this season, with their disappointing seasons epitomising what has been a fairly disastrous period for the Hammers. Despite confirming their Premier League status, this year has been a far cry from the heights of the 2015/16 season, where West Ham finished in seventh.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Hernandez, having arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee rumoured to be around £16m, has failed to meet the high expectations surrounding his transfer.





The ex-Manchester United man has only managed to amass just eight goals in all competitions and has failed to nail down a starting spot in the West Ham line up. Hernandez's boyhood club Chivas have shown an interest in bringing the diminutive striker back to Mexico on a short-term loan deal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The rumours surrounding Carroll's future come just a few days after a training ground altercation between himself and manager David Moyes, which saw the 29-year-old storm out of the West Ham training ground. His season has arguably been even more frustrating as he has been restricted to just 17 appearances in all competitions.





Regardless of their individual form this year, if West Ham were to sell both Carroll and Hernandez, they would no doubt be selling two proven goalscorers. If either striker is sold to a Premier League rival, the decision could come back to haunt The Hammers.