WWE Legend Triple H Gives Man City Title Belt to Celebrate Sensational Premier League Season

WWE legend Triple H has gifted Manchester City their own customised belt, after the Premier League side surged to the title with games to spare, while also becoming the fastest team to score 100 goals in a season.

Updating on his official Twitter page, the wrestling giant paid tribute to the Citizens, stating: "Most consecutive wins in a season. Fastest team to score 100 goals in a season. Winners of the Premier League title. From WWE to Man City...Congratulation! #Champions"

Most consecutive wins in a season. Fastest team to score 100 goals in a season.

Winners of the @PremierLeague title.



From @WWE to @ManCity... Congratulations! #Champions pic.twitter.com/TW11a0p6p0 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2018

The Manchester City players also took the time to pose with their glamorous new belt, with the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all strutting their stuff with the award.

It has certainly been a season to celebrate for Pep Guardiola's side, who have blown away their competition with a sensational run of form. The Citizens rivals will be hard pushed to wrestle the trophy from their grasps in the 2018/19 campaign, as the side are bound to invest further in exciting new players to bolster their already extraordinary array of talent at the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, City are believed to have made Ajax defensive prodigy teenager Matthijs de Ligt their primary summer target - and will go head to head with Barcelona to sign the 18-year-old. The youngster could cost around £50m, but looks to be a superb prospect for the future, and already has five senior international caps for the Netherlands.



