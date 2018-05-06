WWE Legend Triple H Gives Man City Title Belt to Celebrate Sensational Premier League Season

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

WWE legend Triple H has gifted Manchester City their own customised belt, after the Premier League side surged to the title with games to spare, while also becoming the fastest team to score 100 goals in a season.

Updating on his official Twitter page, the wrestling giant paid tribute to the Citizens, stating: "Most consecutive wins in a season. Fastest team to score 100 goals in a season. Winners of the Premier League title. From WWE to Man City...Congratulation! #Champions"

The Manchester City players also took the time to pose with their glamorous new belt, with the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all strutting their stuff with the award.

It has certainly been a season to celebrate for Pep Guardiola's side, who have blown away their competition with a sensational run of form. The Citizens rivals will be hard pushed to wrestle the trophy from their grasps in the 2018/19 campaign, as the side are bound to invest further in exciting new players to bolster their already extraordinary array of talent at the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, City are believed to have made Ajax defensive prodigy teenager Matthijs de Ligt their primary summer target - and will go head to head with Barcelona to sign the 18-year-old. The youngster could cost around £50m, but looks to be a superb prospect for the future, and already has five senior international caps for the Netherlands.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)