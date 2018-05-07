Arsenal have identified Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique as their top targets in the search to replace Arsène Wenger this summer.

But the managerial duo have both expressed their concerns at taking over in north London, suggesting that the club's hierarchal structure leaves a lot to be desired, according to Sky Sports.

Wenger turned out at the Emirates for one final time on Sunday as his Arsenal side secured a comfortable 5-0 victory over fellow Europa League chasers Burnley.

But the start of a new week has seen attentions turn back to who Arsenal will bring in to replace the 68-year-old at the end of the season. Much to the fans delight, both Allegri and Enrique are understood to be the club's top two targets.

But with the Gunners preparing to make their first managerial change since the 20th century, both Allegri and Enrique have expressed their concerns over how the club's management system will work.

If Arsenal's hierarchy - namely Sir Chips Keswick, Stan Kroenke and Ivan Gazidis - can't convince either manager over the move, attention will likely return to names which were underwhelming for large portions of the club's fanbase.

The likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Brendan Rodgers and Lucian Favre have been linked with a move to the Emirates, while suggestions like Julian Nagelsmann or Domenico Tedesco appear to be too far outside the box for Arsenal's liking.