Report: Arsenal Hoping to Name Wenger Successor Before World Cup

Arsenal are currently hunting for a replacement for departing boss Arsene Wenger and according to BBC journalist David Ornstein, they're aiming to announce an appointment before the start of the FIFA World Cup next month.

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Arsenal are currently hunting for a replacement for departing boss Arsene Wenger and according to BBC journalist David Ornstein, they're aiming to announce an appointment before the start of the FIFA World Cup next month.

Ornstein, who tweeted as much on Monday, reports that the Emirates are keen on a "proper process" and will respect managers who are currently employed by other clubs.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone has been ruled out, while former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to be announced by Paris Saint-Germain this week. Germany coach Joachim Low was also removed from the picture by the reporter.

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and Manchester United's assistant coach Rui Faria aren't expected to take up the post either. But Massimiliano Allegri is said to have plans to leave Juventus, although it is unclear what his next move will be. Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, while not employed, still isn't tipped to take over from Wenger.

The outgoing Frenchman saw out his last match at the Emirates on Sunday and was treated to a great send-off, with his men dispatching the Clarets 5-0.

“At least they think I gave my total commitment to do well,” he said as quoted by the Independent regarding the fans and their cheers after the match.

“I will cherish very minute that I was here. As well, it’s a new start for me. Apart from that, it was as well a very sad day. I came here to make the first photos and then the lawyers came in with the deposit for the rubbish [facility]. 

"The stadium, I’ve seen it worked on every single part, from the press conference [room] to the technical areas. It’s a part of myself.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)