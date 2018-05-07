Arsenal are currently hunting for a replacement for departing boss Arsene Wenger and according to BBC journalist David Ornstein, they're aiming to announce an appointment before the start of the FIFA World Cup next month.

Ornstein, who tweeted as much on Monday, reports that the Emirates are keen on a "proper process" and will respect managers who are currently employed by other clubs.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone has been ruled out, while former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to be announced by Paris Saint-Germain this week. Germany coach Joachim Low was also removed from the picture by the reporter.

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and Manchester United's assistant coach Rui Faria aren't expected to take up the post either. But Massimiliano Allegri is said to have plans to leave Juventus, although it is unclear what his next move will be. Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, while not employed, still isn't tipped to take over from Wenger.

Arsenal hope to name boss by World Cup. #AFC want proper process & to respect those in jobs. No idea who but not Simeone, Tuchel (#PSG may confirm Wed), Löw (#GER stay likely), Rodgers, Faria etc. Don't sense Enrique, hear Allegri plans to leave #Juventus but unclear on next move — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 7, 2018

The outgoing Frenchman saw out his last match at the Emirates on Sunday and was treated to a great send-off, with his men dispatching the Clarets 5-0.

“At least they think I gave my total commitment to do well,” he said as quoted by the Independent regarding the fans and their cheers after the match.

“I will cherish very minute that I was here. As well, it’s a new start for me. Apart from that, it was as well a very sad day. I came here to make the first photos and then the lawyers came in with the deposit for the rubbish [facility].

"The stadium, I’ve seen it worked on every single part, from the press conference [room] to the technical areas. It’s a part of myself.”