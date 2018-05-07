Barcelona President Confirms He Met With Atletico Madrid Star's Agent Back in October

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that he met with Antoine Griezmann's representative back in October - confirming reports that came out in December regarding the matter.

Griezmann has been linked with a move to Camp Nou since last summer, when he signed a new contract with current side Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are believed to be keen on the Frenchman and are willing to trigger his release clause with Los Rojiblancos.

And now, it's come to light that Bartomeu did in fact meet with the player's agent, sparking further rumours regarding the 27-year-old's future.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"In October we saw his representative but as we talked with many other representatives, no one speculate with that," the Barça president confirmed, via Mundo Deportivo.

He also went one step further and admitted that he's held talks with Atletico's president Enrique Cerezo. Claiming that they talked "on many subjects".

He added: "I happened to meet Griezmann on vacation last summer, but we just greeted each other."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Recent reports have been claiming that Barcelona are targeting Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as a replacement for Luis Suarez.The 31-year-old is slowly reaching the age of decline, and it could be that a new face is brought in over the summer.

But whether that new face is that of Firmino or Griezmann still remains to be seen, and for the time being, the club will be fully focused on seeing out the rest of the season without losing a match. Barca's 2-2 El Clasico draw on Sunday evening paved the way for them to finish the campaign unbeaten with three games left of La Liga.