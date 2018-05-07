Bayern Munich Playmaker 'Hopes' to Make Permanent Switch Following Stellar Loan Spell in Bavaria

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has confirmed that he is already eyeing a permanent move to the Allianz Arena, admitting that his "perception" on German football has been changed after just one season in the Bundesliga.

James left parent club Real Madrid on a two-year loan move last summer, with Los Blancos even offering Bayern the chance to sign the Colombian playmaker for €42m in 2019 as part of the deal.

And the 26-year-old has come out publicly to express his desire at moving to Bavaria permanently, claiming that Germany's infamous atmospheres have helped him warm to the idea of a career in the Bundesliga.

"I'm doing very well, it's a good league in Germany and the stadiums are packed. I arrived with a different perception," James told reporters (via ESPN) following the club's 3-1 win over FC Köln on Saturday. "I'm feeling good. I hope that I will stay here. I'm very happy."

Summer signing Niklas Süle scored an own goal to peg the German champions back against Köln - who's relegation from the top flight has already been confirmed - at the weekend, but James sparked the comeback by scoring shortly after half time.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso ensured that Bayern Munich left the RheinEnergieStadion with all three points ahead of the final game of the season. 

The Bavarians host Europa League-chasing VfB Stuttgart on match day 34 and Jupp Heynckes will be desperate to see his third spell in charge of the club end in style.

