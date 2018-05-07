Chelsea & Tottenham 'Make Contact' With Napoli Boss Maurizio Sarri After Chairman Dispute

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are competing with Chelsea to acquire Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season.

According to a report in the Sun, Spurs have made contact with the Italian club over a deal to bring Sarri to White Hart Lane in the summer to replace current boss Mauricio Pochettino. Sarri has long been linked with Chelsea, and the Blues are thought to be the favourites to secure his services, as they look to oust Antonio Conte. 

However, an article in Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham are all interested and have been in communication with Sarri's entourage.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Pochettino has done a fantastic job at Spurs, delivering regular Champions League football and league superiority over their north London rivals Arsenal, but he is yet to win a trophy in his four years at the club.

The issue was highlighted again after Spurs' 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi final. Pochettino made some arcane comments after the game and rumours have been circulating since that Daniel Levy is looking for a replacement for the Argentinian, with Sarri a possible candidate for the job.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Gazzetta Dello Sport report also alleges that Sarri is furious at being publicly criticised by Napoli chairman Aurelo Di Laurentiis. The club's owner claimed a lack of squad rotation resulted in their failed attempt to win the Serie A title, after a disappointing run of results in the final weeks of the season. 


This feud has only fuelled speculation further over Sarri's impending departure from Naples, with the Italian apparently prepared to step down at the end of the season. 

 

