DankePer: Arsenal Pay Tribute to Per Mertesacker Ahead of Final Home Game of Defender's Career

Sunday afternoon proved quite a commemorative and emotional one over at the Emirates Stadium.

A 5-0 win over Burnley saw both Per Mertesacker and Arsene Wenger leave the ground with their heads held high, knowing full well that it was their last ventures out onto the pitch as representatives for the side.

While the manager, Wenger, caught the headlines in his last home match with the Gunners at the end of his 22 year reign, the club captain's send off seems to have gone a little more under the radar.

In light of this, Arsenal posted an emotional clip on their Twitter page, thanking the defender for his service.

For the three FA Cups, for the header in the NLD, for The Mertesacker Final, for your constant professionalism, for your community work, for loving this club and for being our BFG, we want to say…#DankePer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zJnrpP7ogq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018

When you think of Arenal legends, Per Mertesacker isn't exactly the first name on the list, but his efforts in north London cannot be disputed. Seven seasons after joining the club from Werder Bremen, the BFG (Big uhh... 'Friendly' German) has become a rather loved figure at Arsenal - despite his painful lack of pace.

Taking over the armband from Mikel Arteta back in 2016, the centre half has helped his side to three FA Cups and has accumulated 156 appearances along the way.

But now it's his time to step aside in a summer which will see the club receive a new manager as well as a new captain; though the 33-year-old will very much remain involved with the Gunners - going on to becoming the head of the club's academy once he officially hangs up his boots.

Arsenal have to games left of their season. Wednesday night sees the club travel to Leicester, before facing Huddersfield away on the last day of the season.